As personal service businesses such as hair salons and barbershops ready to open their doors on May 15, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said massage, tattoo and piercing businesses will also be able to reopen the same day.
“All openings must meet the minimum standards,” Husted said, but noted many may implement their own higher standards.
The businesses were not previously included in the group as they are regulated differently.
Mayors or local health departments that have concerns about the reopening can either delay reopening or increase requirements.
“You can go higher standards and later, but you can’t go lower standards and earlier,” Husted said.
Husted stressed to respect business workers and follow the requirements that a business has set.
“We have an obligation to keep each other safe,” he said.
As businesses begin to open, Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said businesses should not be ashamed to ask for help. Health departments are standing by “not to judge but to come in and help.”
“If you’re a business, if you see something and need help, ask for it,” she said. “Again, it’s all of us working together that will solve this.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced more than $250 million in food stamp benefits will be mailed to 850,000 students who relied on free meals or reduced-price meal plans during the school year.
Families will receive $300 to purchase healthy food for their children. They do not have to apply for the program.
Since mid-March, a group of 15 people have worked on responding to coronavirus in nursing homes and other congregate living environments, said Maureen Corcoran, director of the Ohio Department of Medicaid.
About 75,000 Ohioans live in nursing homes and an additional 42,000 are in various kinds of assisted living environments.
In the midst of the pandemic, these facilities have had to create new protocols and partnerships to support their staff while keeping residents safe.
“This is not a sprint, this in a marathon,” she said. “We’re building structures and scaffolding to provide clinical supports and other support for the staff who work in these environments.”
In one example, hospitals and nursing homes in Ohio created an unprecedented partnership to provide nursing home staff with support from local hospitals.
Testing has also been ramped up and expanded in nursing home, assisted living centers and long-term care facilities. However, with more testing can come an increase in confirmed cases. DeWine said it’s important to realize an increase in cases doesn’t directly mean there has been a spike.
The state prohibited visitations to nursing homes, assisted living centers and long-term care facilities to prevent the virus from spreading. However, DeWine acknowledged there’s a human cost to prohibiting visitors in nursing homes, which is meant to protect residents in those living situations.
“Once (COVID-19) gets into a nursing home, it’s tough” DeWine said.
Ursel McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging, said the department is working through enhancing people’s quality of life and keep them connected with their friends and family outside of the facility.
“We can do two things at one time,” she said. “We can certainly protect people but we have the ability through those protections to keep people connected so that’s what we’re working on.”
McElroy announced the launch of the “Staying Connected” program, a free program for adults over 60 years old to provide comfort to the adult.
The program will provide a connection with local support and includes a daily call to ensure the older adult is OK. If the older adult is also in need of something, the system will be able to connect the adult with someone who can provide that service or information.
Ohio has 25,250 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,436 deaths, the ODH reported May 12.
Because Ohio currently has the capacity to test only the sickest individuals and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, the total number of cases is certainly higher, state officials say.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 216,290.
The ODH reports 4,539 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,232 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 108 years old, with a median age of 50.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 2,908 of the cases, 761 hospitalizations and 151 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.