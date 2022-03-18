Activity Capital of Woodmere and RHM Real Estate Group of Lyndhurst have proposed a $25 million boutique multi-family community complex near the corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Brainard Road in Woodmere, according to a March 18 news release from Woodmere Mayor Benjamin Holbert.
The proposed community would abut an existing commercial district and offer an array of housing options, from one-bedroom apartments to two-story homes.
A special planning and zoning meeting is planned for 7 p.m. March 29 at Woodmere Village Hall to outline the plan to the community.
Holbert said he is encouraged that the real estate group finds Woodmere as an attractive canvas for development.
“We’ve long known that Woodmere is an outstanding location to live, shop and play,” Holbert said in the release. “If approved, this project would be appealing for millennials, growing families and people who have longed for the chance to live in the Chagrin Valley.”
The release continued:
“Woodmere is a thriving community with a retail corridor that is the envy of cities throughout the region, and the developers believe the proposed $25 million investment will place Woodmere apart as one of the most desirable places to call home in Northeast Ohio. The developers also believe the project will result in a meaningful and much-needed increase in the population and tax base, and will offer prospective residents with housing options that do not currently exist.”
Principal parties will be on hand March 29 to answer questions and display renderings of the proposed final project. Daryl Kertesz is founder and principal of Activity Capital, a real estate investment firm.
This is a developing story.