Twenty-six entrepreneurs completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.
According to the college, small-business operators who previously graduated from the program outperformed the broader economy while exceeding national and local averages in revenue growth and job creation. With the most recent graduating class, the 10,000 Small Businesses alumni list at Tri-C now exceeds 700 since the program launched in 2012.
Each spent three months studying a business and management curriculum designed by Babson College in Wellesley, Mass., a top-ranked school for entrepreneurial education.
The most recent class included: Deia Bailey of Smarty Pants Learning Centers in Cleveland; Zak Burkons of Rent Due in Cleveland; Shannon Caperton of Shine Acupuncture & Wellness in Medina; Anne Denton of Red Cedar Coffee Co. in Berea; Matt Dreher of Linmas Drugs in Emlenton, Pa.; Pietra Foster of Wickliffe Academy in Wickliffe; Steve Garcia of Mr. Appliance in Amherst; Melissa Gedeon of Industrial Surface Sealers in Cleveland; Tanya Haggins of Lakewood University in Cleveland Heights; Bill Kendall of Costin + Kendall CPAs in North Ridgeville; Emily Kloos of OCS Process Systems in Westlake; Alina Koontz of Woodbine Companies in Akron; Robin Levine of Express Employment Professionals in Lyndhurst; Anthony Milia of Milia Marketing in Cleveland; Nicole Ponstingle of Pandata in Westlake; Steve Rumancik of Peak Technology in Cleveland; Shareefah Sabur of Gestalt Institute of Cleveland in Berea; Meltrice Sharp of CLE Consulting Firm in Cleveland; Laura Sherman of Sustainable Energy Services in Westlake; Emily Showalter of Willoway Nurseries in Avon; Bill Snow of Rad Air Franchise Systems in North Royalton; Grace Sweeney of CAPS Fieldhouse in Valley View; Otis Thomas of Noah’s Ark Child Care Academy in Euclid; Rachel Waggoner of Ebb & Flow Counseling and Wellness Studio in Lakewood; Jackie Walsh of Hope Yoga Studio in Fairview Park; and Emerson Yerian of ETC TechSolutions in Akron.