Between Oct. 4 and 6, 261 Mayfield City Schools students and staff were to quarantine following two COVID-19 positive cases in the school district, according to data from the schools.
The two positive cases are one Mayfield High School student who tested positive Oct. 4, and one Mayfield Middle School student who tested positive Oct. 6.
Mayfield High School is located at 6116 Wilson Mills Road in Mayfield Village and Mayfield Middle School is located at 1123 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights.
The high school student is a member of the marching band and was symptomatic Sept. 30, according to an Oct. 4 letter sent to Mayfield schools parents and staff from Superintendent Keith Kelly.
Using the school district’s COVID-19 safety protocols designed by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Kelly said all band members and adults present at the band rehearsal Sept. 30, as well as students and staff who came into contact with the individual, were required to enter quarantine for 14 days. Students in quarantine enter remote learning throughout the 14 days.
The same day as the high school student’s diagnosis, 148 total students were quarantined, consisting of 145 Mayfield High School students, two Mayfield Middle School students and one Cuyahoga East Vocational Education Consortium student. Five staff members were quarantined the same day, as well as another staff member Oct. 5.
The middle school student who tested positive Oct. 6 is a seventh grade student on the Warrior Team, according to an Oct. 6 letter from Kelly – a continued effort to keep the district informed of positive COVID-19 cases, he said.
In his letter, Kelly said all students and staff who came into contact with the infected individual Oct. 5 or Oct. 6 were required to quarantine for 14 days and could return to school if symptom free without the use of medication Oct. 21.
The same day as the middle school student’s positive test, 96 Mayfield Middle School students and 11 Mayfield Middle School staff entered quarantine, according to the school’s data.
Public health officials investigate each case of COVID-19, including contact tracing and possible spread, according to both letters written by Kelly. Those who test positive aren’t permitted to return to school until they’re no longer infectious.
As of Aug. 31, Mayfield City Schools has had 18 cases of COVID-19, consisting of 17 students and one staff member.