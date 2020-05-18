Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the expansion of a public safety unit to conduct safety compliance checks for crowded bars and restaurants.
Following the opening of bars and restaurants, DeWine said many restaurants and bars were following the protocols set by the state’s business task force. However, during the state’s press conference on COVID-19 May 18, he said “it’s clear that we’ve had some outliers.”
“This jeopardizes our ability to move forward as a state,” he said.
Law enforcement from different departments will be brought into the Ohio Department of Public’s Ohio Investigative Unite. The investigating unit will conduct checks at crowded bars and restaurants and will administer citations that can result in that business losing its liquor license.
The already existing group is made up of 70 people and is expected to increase the normal enforcement. DeWine did not say how large the increase would be.
He read the protocol for restaurants and bars and stressed that customers must be seated when consuming food, beer, wine and liquor on the premises of the business. If the business cannot follow the protocols or control their customers behaviors, they cannot be open.
“The truth is that our economic recovery in the state of Ohio is tied directly to how successful we are with in preventing the spread of coronavirus,” he said. “These two are as linked together as anything can be linked together.”
A third Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction staff member has died from the virus. Bernard Atta was a nurse at an Ohio prison in Orient. As of May 17, 60 inmates have died from the virus.
Annette Chambers-Smith, director of Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, said after 1,600 people have recovered from the virus, the Marion Correctional Institution is no longer the hotspot. However, a new hotspot has been identified at Belmont Correction Institution.
A new testing plan is being implemented. Chambers-Smith said the medical director can order whatever testing he thinks is appropriate.
A local hospital will test employees whether or not they show symptoms at Belmont.
DeWine also said over the weekend he and his team had conversations about his Minority Health Strike Force, noting the rate among African American Ohioans is “stunningly high.”
More information on the task force will be discussed on Thursday.
DeWine touched on visitation rules at hospitals, adding that the state has not issued any regulations on visitation. The hospitals are making visitation guidelines for their facilities and the state is not involved.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the state will begin the process to work with the Ohio High School Athletic Association on protocols for school sanction sports.
Training for school sports is done throughout the year. As students look forward to the next season of sports, Husted said there are many ways to train for a sport, especially contact sports, that can limit the spread of coronavirus.
He said it’s too soon to announce when sports will resume, but this process is starting to allow students to train over the summer.
In response to questions from Ohio residents regarding the opening of churches, Husted said churches have not been mandated to close. Many have chosen to close to stop the spread of the virus.
Ohio has 28,454 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,657 deaths, the ODH reported May 18.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 262,759.
The ODH reports 4,921 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,305 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 108 years old, with a median age of 50.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 3,410 of the cases, 871 hospitalizations and 175 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.