Morgan Hillman of Solon and 27 other eighth graders spent their spring break in Israel as part of the IsraelNow trip March 20 through March 23, and despite it being her first time in the Jewish state, she said it felt like a second home.
Upon returning, the group reunited April 16 for an ice cream social and to discuss their favorite experiences from the trip.
“I really loved everything,” Morgan, 14, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It was super special just being there. It felt not like a vacation, but it felt like a second home.”
As former students at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, Morgan and her twin sister, Devin, left to attend Solon Middle School before they had the chance to go on the school’s eighth grade Israel trip. Members of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, they had also planned to become b’not mitzvah in Israel, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to a change in plans.
So, they jumped at the opportunity to join the IsraelNow trip which offers eighth grade students who do not attend a day school the opportunity to travel to Israel for a week.
“One thing that was especially special for me when embarking on this trip was that some of the other kids on it went to Mandel with me at some point,” Devin, 14, wrote in an email to the CJN. “I almost felt like we all came back together to go to Israel like we would have if we were all still at Mandel.”
Offering a taste of Israel, each day of the trip was spent visiting a major attraction, such as holy sites, an Israeli shuk and archeology digs in and near Jerusalem; a graffiti tour and the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv; a camel ride at Kfar Nokdim and hike to Mount Masada; as well as visiting the Negev desert and the Dead Sea.
“I really liked our adventure day, which was basically in Tel Aviv” and included the graffiti tour and cooking class, Morgan said, but Jaffa quickly became her favorite city.
“While in Israel I experienced a lot of things I had been wanting to do in science,” Devin wrote. “I was in kindergarten for example going to the Western Wall, being in Tel Aviv, the Dead Sea and so much more.”
She said the Western Wall was special as she has given people notes in the past to put in the wall for her on their own trips to Israel.
For another student at Solon Middle School, Izzie Khodakovsky, the trip was a chance to travel to Israel after hearing so many stories about what it is like and to feel more connected to Israel.
“One of my favorite parts of the trip was probably when I was in Tel Aviv, and we were doing the Guru Zuzu,” Izzie, 13, who attends Solon Chabad, told the CJN May 1. “And I think that was my favorite thing because that experience that we all had brought us all together.”
As another Solon Middle School students and first time traveler to Israel, August Malemud said this won’t be his last trip as he would love to stay in Israel for at least a year to experience more than he was able to in just one week.
“My favorite part was probably the Jerusalem shuk,” August, 14, a member of Kol HaLev in University Heights, told the CJN. “It was just very different from here, and I liked experiencing parts of Israel that were different from America, but I also liked experiencing the more religious parts of Israel, like the Kotel (the Western Wall).”
Amnon Ophir, director of @Akiva, a department of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, told the CJN that IsraelNow is a new initiative in the community that began last year with a pilot of eight students. After expanding this year to include 28 students and with registration opening soon for 2024, he said the goal is to take a full bus from Cleveland.
The goal of this and several other JEC and @Akiva programs is to help students connect with and travel to Israel, and become engaged back home. He said after students become bar and bat mitzvah, there is a drop in students continuing Jewish education. Programs like IsraelNow keep students engaged, Ophir said.
“We see it as a beginning of an Israeli journey that’s not going to end up with one program, but maybe those students will be able to connect with Israel in different ways and multiple times during their high school years,” he said.
Publisher’s note: Morgan and Devin Hillman are the daughters of Meredith Hillman, a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.