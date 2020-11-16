Ohio has had 298,096 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,722 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 15.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,853 from Nov. 14.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 5,246,480. The new daily percent positive cases 11.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 12.1%, according to data from Nov. 13.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported eight new deaths Nov. 15. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 22,265 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,204 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 189. There are currently 3,175 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 202,937 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 29,234 of the cases, 2,996 hospitalizations and 719 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.