A few dozen Ohio prisoners could be released early.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during the April 3 press conference at the Ohio Statehouse that the state is sending letters to judges about 38 non-violent offenders.
Of the 38 prisoners, 23 are women who are pregnant or are in prison with a child. The other 15 are age 60 or older and within 60 days of release.
The judges will be asked to make a determination of whether these prisoners could be released early, DeWine said. The usual notification to victims and prosecutors would happen as judges conduct hearings in the next few days.
The 38 prisoners are not murderers, sex offenders or domestic abusers, and have no infractions or outstanding warrants in other states, DeWine said.
Ohio has almost 49,000 offenders in state prisons. Since February, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has taken steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, including ending visitation and screening employees, contractors and inmates. The department also instituted a five-week period during which new inmates stay in reception.
Maj. Gen. John Harris of the Ohio National Guard joined the press conference via video. Harris is leading the state's build-up of hospital capacity to prepare for the surge of COVID-19 cases.
When Ohio hits the peak of infections, he said, we want to give medical workers the best chance possible to make sure all patients will receive the care they need.
The state has a three- or four-week look at what is coming, based on what other states and countries have experienced, and Harris said officials are applying those lessons in Ohio.
DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have strategized a regional approach, Harris said, which means all the health providers in each region are working together to optimize the resources that they have. That will ensure the sickest patients will end up in the hospitals that can offer the care they need.
The Ohio National Guard is building out facilities for the less sick patients, and those can be built more quickly, Harris said.
What the Guard is doing in each region may be different, but the underlying strategy is to get the sickest patients into the critical care rooms and ensure the state has the right capacity in the right place in time for the surge, he said.
DeWine said the state's capacity to test will get bigger, thanks in part to the order Acton signed April 1, which requires non-testing hospitals to send specimens to hospitals that have the capacity to do testing so results will be turned around more quickly.
Additionally, DeWine said officials are looking to close gaps they have found in testing. The tests require swabs, tubes and liquids, and the testing machines require chemicals. Problems in the supply chain could mean those elements are unavailable. The Ohio State University and the ODH have partnered to make sure the elements of the test are produced in Ohio and available to hospitals throughout the state, and DeWine said he has a group working to make sure the chemicals needed to run the tests are available.
All of this will help ramp up testing. It's not going to move forward overnight, but we're making progress, DeWine said.
Ohio now has 3,312 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths, the ODH reported April 3. That's an increase of 410 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since April 2.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 780 of the confirmed cases, 185 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.
The ODH reports 895 individuals have been hospitalized, and 288 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.