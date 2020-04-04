The CDC on April 3 recommended wearing cloth face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Individuals with the coronavirus may be asymptomatic, and wearing masks can help reduce the spread of the virus.
Cloth masks are not perfect but they can make a tremendous difference, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said April 4 at a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse. N95 masks must be preserved for health care providers.
Cloth masks are not a substitute for social distancing, but they are something we can do to help keep our germs off of other people, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Ohio will not require individuals to wear masks when in public, DeWine said, but he intends to wear one and said other Ohioans should consider it as well. Businesses will be encouraged to allow employees to wear masks while on the job.
Acton said to wash your hands and face before using your mask so you do not contaminate it.
The state will be publishing a tutorial on how to create your own cloth masks at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Among other issues addressed during the press conference:
• DeWine signed an executive order to make it easier for Ohioans to use telehealth services. Patients normally need a face-to-face meeting with counselors and social workers before using telehealth services, but the executive order waives that requirement so Ohioans can more easily access health care providers. State officials have emphasized the importance of mental health during the pandemic.
• The state is publishing internet hotspots at coronavirus.ohio.gov/businesshelp, so Ohioans with poor or no internet service will know where to go to get access.
• Lt. Gov. Jon Husted advised Ohioans to request their absentee ballot, take the census, and visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch to find open jobs in Ohio.
• Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy urged Ohioans to help keep each other healthy, especially older adults who are at higher risk for COVID-19. The department is working to provide more resources for meals delivered to the elderly at home.
• Most people who contract COVID-19 will be able to stay at home until they get better. "What you will do when you're sick is what you normally would do. You will talk to the same providers, and you will go to the same hospitals," Acton said. If your symptoms worsen or you are having trouble breathing, call your health care provider or emergency room, Acton said. State officials are working behind the scenes to figure out how to transport patients to different facilities if and when that's needed.
Ohio now has 3,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 4. That's an increase of 427 confirmed cases and 11 deaths since April 3.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 781 of the confirmed cases, 203 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.
The ODH reports 1,006 individuals have been hospitalized, and 326 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 53.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.