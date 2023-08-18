Three former Solon High School students filed a lawsuit against the district’s board of education for alleged negligence in sexual harassment and abuse by a former band director Edward Kline.
The federal lawsuit was filed on Aug. 17 in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio.
The lawsuit claims that Erin Short, former Solon High School principal, and Terry Brownlow, former Solon High School assistant principal, failed to “investigate, discipline and/or deter” Kline’s unlawful behavior while they had responsibility and oversight over Solon staff.
“It’s a pretty detailed complaint that our three survivors are victims of (former band director) Ed Kline,” Ryan McGraw of Rittgers, Rittgers Nakajima, which has four offices in southwestern Ohio and one in northern Kentucky, told the Cleveland Jewish News on Aug. 18. “We’re pursuing civil claims on behalf of three survivors who, had Solon done things appropriately, wouldn’t have gone through what they went through.”
The plaintiffs are also represented by Konrad Kircher of Rittgers Rittgers and Nakajima.
According to the complaint, the three female plaintiffs claim they suffered an extremely hostile educational environment while attending the Solon City School District between 2007 and 2015 due to the sexual assault and sexual harassment experienced. All three plaintiffs have chosen to avoid publicity of their true identity as to not cause further unwarranted trauma, according to the lawsuit.
Knowledge of Kline’s behavior was given to the school district in 2005, 2013/2014 and 2015, in which leadership allegedly did not pursue the matter, the lawsuit claims.
They hope this lawsuit serves as a preventative measure, McGraw said.
“The outcome for my clients, their hope is that most students never experience what they experienced,” McGraw said. “One of the main goals is just educating administrators about recognizing red flags amongst problematic teachers and getting them out of schools.”
Edward Kline served as Solon’s band and music instructor from 2004 through 2018. He worked with students in eighth grade through high school.
The complaint alleges that during his time at Solon, Kline developed a classroom environment where he openly showed favoritism toward female students, giving them leadership positions and special tasks, and developed a reputation among students for being “creepy,” “odd” and “inappropriate.”
Knowledge of Kline’s behavior was given to Solon in 2005, 2013/2014 and 2015, in which leadership allegedly did not pursue the matter, according to the lawsuit.
“These girls are brave,” McGraw said. “They want to hold the school accountable for what happened to them and we’re proud to represent them.”
The Solon School District does not comment on pending litigation and would be responding through court proceedings, Tamara Strom, Solon Schools communications director, told the CJN on Aug. 18 on behalf of the Solon City Schools.
The CJN reported on Feb. 24, 2022, that Kline pleaded guilty to 11 counts of gross sexual imposition, each one being a fourth-degree felony. He also pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual imposition, which is a third-degree misdemeanor. Seven counts were knolled, meaning they were not prosecuted.
As a result of his convictions, Kline’s teaching license was revoked, and he was prohibited from obtaining a teaching license in Ohio and any other state. He was sentenced to 3 ½ years and will be classified as a tier 1 sex offender and must register annually for 15 years. Kline is to have no contact with victims and will be under post-release control for five years following his prison term.
Kline was represented by Ian Friedman and Madelyn Grant of Friedman & Nemecek of Cleveland.
According to Kline’s docket as of April 18, 2023, he is at the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton.
This is a developing story.