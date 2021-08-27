University Heights police announced Aug. 25 the sentencing of three people following an antisemitic graffiti incident that took place more than a year ago.
Two adults and one minor were charged in connection with the graffiti, including a swastika, found on several University Heights buildings.
A search warrant was executed on Aug. 14, 2020, on South Green Road in Beachwood in reference to two incidents involving graffiti being painted on businesses near South Green and Cedar roads between July 21 and July 26, 2020.
Bo Briele Truitt, a 24-year-old female of Beachwood, was initially charged with ethnic intimidation, inducing panic, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal damaging.
Those charges were also initially filed against Gabriel Truitt, a 21-year-old male, also of Beachwood. The two are siblings.
A 15-year-old was also charged in the incidents.
All three were convicted, according to police.
The court docket shows charges of ethnic intimidation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dismissed against both Bo Truitt and Gabriel Truitt, and that they each pleaded no contest to criminal damage and to inducing panic.
Gabriel Truitt was given credit for 28 days that he served in jail while the case was pending, according to police.
“All three will be supervised by the probation department to ensure that they fulfill required obligations,” University Heights police wrote. “Additionally, they were ordered to pay restitution to cover the cost of the damage and cleanup as a result of their actions.”
The graffiti was found on buildings including Friedman, Leavitt & Associates, Inc.; Jewish Learning Connection, which is based at The Waxman Torah Center; Mika’s Wig Boutique & Spa; and Heinen’s. The graffiti on Friedman, Leavitt & Associates depicted a swastika.
Police credited a tip for aid in the investigation.
“We want to recognize that a tip from a member of the community provided very useful information and greatly aided detectives as they investigated this case.”
Gary H. Levine of Gary H. Levine Law Office of Cleveland represented Gabriel Truitt and said there was a plea agreement resulting in his no contest pleas to two counts of criminal damage and one count of attempting to induce panic. The other charges were dismissed.
“My client did express remorse for what happened,” Levine told the CJN Aug. 26. “I am confident that as part of his probation, his knowledge base will expand. He knows this is wrong.”
Levine said he did not believe his client was ordered to make restitution and that his sentence is 12 months of probation under supervision of the Shaker Heights Municipal Court’s probation department.
Judge William Doyle did the sentencing, Levine said.
Court records show that Gabriel Truitt was fined $700 with $350 suspended. He was also ordered not to consume alcohol or non-prescription drugs, to notify the court of any change of address, to submit to drug screening and to “any program deemed appropriate by probation,” to take prescribed medication and to “make all mental health appointments and follow any recommendations thereto.”
Court records show Bo Truitt was ordered to pay $1,583 in restitution to University Heights Police Department at her June 23 sentencing before acting Judge Larry Allen. Treated as a first-time offender, she was referred to the probation department and ordered to do community service work was prohibited from consuming alcohol or illegal drugs.
Stephanie McNeal of McNeal Legal Services in Bedford Heights represented Bo Truitt.
This is a developing story. Check cjn.org for updates.