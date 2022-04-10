Vanderbilt University Hillel named its 2022-23 student executive board, which includes three Solon High School graduates.
Carly Stewart, a rising senior pursuing a double major in molecular and cellular biology and communication of science and technology, was named student president. She is the daughter of Rachael and Ralph Stewart of Solon.
Chase Mandell, a rising junior studying political science, and Matthew Grunzweig, a rising senior majoring in mechanical engineering and double minoring in computer science and Spanish, were named co-vice presidents of membership and programming. Mandell is the son of Laurie and Adam Mandell of Solon. Adam Mandell is vice president of the sales for the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. Grunzweig is the son of Jeremy and Naomi Grunzweig of Solon.
The student executive board is rounded out by Jonah Demel of New York City as vice president of first year engagement; Ethan Sherman of Fort Collins, Colo., as the vice president of Jewish life; Nathan Appelbaum of Chicago as the vice president of Israel engagement; Sam Josephson of Jacksonville, Fla., as the vice president of finance; and Sam Podolsky of New York City as the vice president of communications.
The role of vice president of tikkun olam has yet to be filled.
According to its website, Vanderbilt Hillel serves the religious, social and educational needs of the undergraduate and graduate Jewish student communities at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. It is led by Executive Director Ari Dubin, who was appointed to the role in 2005.