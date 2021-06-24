A mail truck, an SUV and a sedan collided on Richmond Road June 22, sending three people to the hospital and closing all but one lane of that part of the road for nearly three hours.
“There was mail everywhere,” said officer Jamey Appell, public information officer for the Beachwood Police Department, who was one of the responding officers to the accident, which occurred at 12:08 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Richmond Road between Cardington Drive and Bridgeton Drive.
Because of the severity of the crash, Beachwood police called in the East Side Department Group Enforcement accident investigation unit to conduct an investigation.
Appell said it was difficult to tell what took place in the collision because cars were turned around.
All three drivers were transported to hospitals, two by the Beachwood Fire Department and the third by the Pepper Pike Rescue Squad. The driver of the mail truck, a female, and the driver of the sedan, a male, were transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. The driver of the SUV, a female, was transported to Cleveland Clinic South Pointe in Warrensville Heights.
Appell said he could not release additional details because the accident is under investigation.