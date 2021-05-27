Ohio has had 1,100,312 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 27.
The number of reported cases increased by 732 from May 26, below the state's 21-day average of 961.
Ohio has an average of 89.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported May 24. Last week, the state's case rate was 97.1.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,753 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 25; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,100,670. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.2%, according to May 25 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 59,012 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,104 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 749 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 218 are in the ICU, and 136 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,060,613 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 114,615 of the cases, 6,963 hospitalizations and 2,158 deaths.
A total of 5,248,623 Ohioans (44.90% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,600,643 Ohioans (39.36%) completed the vaccination process as of May 27.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.