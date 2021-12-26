Ohio has had 1,931,908 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 20,917 cases from Dec. 24 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 26.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 14,414 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 24, for a three-day total of 35,331.
The state's 21-day average is 10,045.
Ohio has an average of 1,009.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 23.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 28,720 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Dec. 24; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Dec. 26, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 19,171,620. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 21.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 22.9%, according to Dec. 24 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 94,462 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,566 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 4,774 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Dec. 26 – 1,192 are in the ICU, 759 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,715,753 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 215,196 of the cases, 10,4823 hospitalizations and 2,796 deaths.
Due to a multiple-day outage with the state's immunization database vendor, the Ohio vaccine dashboard will not be updated, according to a note from the ODH. The reporting will likely be delayed through at least Dec. 27.
A total of 6,937,844 Ohioans (59.35% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,390,967 Ohioans (54.67%) completed the vaccination process as of Dec. 22. A total of 2,462,528 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 69.66% (6,346,360) have started the vaccination process, and 64.71% (5,895,871) have completed it. A total of 2,452,113 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 67.53% (6,753,042) have started the vaccination process, and 62.65% (6,265,548) have completed it. A total of 2,462,264 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 63.08% (6,937,820) have started the vaccination process, and 58.11% (6,390,960) have completed it. A total of 2,462,528 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.