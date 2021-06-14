Ohio has had 1,107,047 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported June 13.
The number of reported cases increased by 251 from June 12, below the state's 21-day average of 464.
Ohio reported 385 new COVID-19 cases on June 12, for a weekend total of 636.
Ohio has an average of 39.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported June 10.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,091 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 11; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,400,319. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 1.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 1.6%, according to June 11 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 59,876 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,210 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 473 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 1,076,255 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 115,597 of the cases, 7,076 hospitalizations and 2,204 deaths.
A total of 5,451,581 Ohioans (46.64% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,912,528 Ohioans (42.03%) completed the vaccination process as of June 13.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.