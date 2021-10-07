Ohio has had 1,452,096 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 6,310 cases from Oct. 6 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 7.
The state's 21-day average is 5,928.
Ohio has an average of 560.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Oct. 7.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 22,490 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 5; the median age of those who have died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Oct. 7, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 16,477,770. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 11.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 12%, according to Oct. 5 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 74,943 cumulative hospitalizations, and 9,636 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,396 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 7 – 948 are in the ICU, 651 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,316,990 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 140,741 of the cases, 8,290 hospitalizations and 2,376 deaths.
A total of 6,351,910 Ohioans (54.34% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,912,247 Ohioans (50.58%) completed the vaccination process as of Oct. 7. A total of 235,230 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 65.60% (5,976,798) have started the vaccination process, and 61.24% (5,579,838) have completed it. A total of 234,479 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 63.51% (6,351,706) have started the vaccination process, and 59.12% (5,912,141) have completed it. A total of 235,230 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.