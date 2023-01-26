COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 8,155 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,347,767, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 26.
Ohio has an average of 122.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 8,768.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,276,972 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 344,085 of the cases, 15,364 hospitalizations and 4,085 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Jan. 26 reported 135,752 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 479 from a week prior. A total of 14,875 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 38 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 520. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 38. There are currently 788 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 26 – 112 are in the ICU, 47 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 41,355 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 26, an increase of 106 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 107.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,559,522 Ohioans (64.67% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,006,950 Ohioans (59.94%) completed the original vaccination process as of Jan. 19. A total of 3,961,696 have received a first booster, and 1,740,896 have received a second booster. A total of 1,717,934 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.14% (6,755,107) have started the vaccination process, and 69.13% (6,298,042) have completed it. A total of 3,741,422 have received a first booster, and 1,697,691 have received a second booster. A total of 1,628,504 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.06% (7,206,755) have started the vaccination process, and 67.14% (6,714,857) have completed it. A total of 3,892,247 have received a first booster, and 1,730,281 have received a second booster. A total of 1,679,720 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.17% (7,497,759) have started the vaccination process, and 63.39% (6,972,338) have completed it. A total of 3,960,991 have received a first booster, and 1,740,872 have received a second booster. A total of 1,715,076 have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.