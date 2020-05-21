Bowling alleys, miniature golf and batting cage facilities are allowed to open May 26, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said at the May 21 press conference on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Additionally, high school athletes can begin skills training and conditioning May 26, as long as safety protocols are followed, Husted said.
This does not mean scrimmages, games or competitions can occur for contact sports, Husted said.
The plans for the school year in the fall are still being discussed, Husted said, but skills training and conditioning are important for athletes now to help the athletes reduce chance for injury.
Schools facilities can be used for the training – though use is up to the local school districts, which must follow the safety requirements outlined by the state.
The decision on high school athletics was made with input from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Husted also announced a modification to rules regarding wedding receptions and banquet facilities.
Events such as weddings and funerals have always been exempt from the public gathering restrictions, Husted said. What was restricted was events like wedding receptions.
Catering and banquet centers will be able to open under similar guidelines as restaurants, effective June 1. he said. This means 6-foot distancing between tables, no congregating, and for the immediate future, crowd gatherings at these facilities will be limited to 300.
"As we everything we announce, these limitations won't last forever," Husted said. "But we recognize that there are a lot of weddings and events that are important to people's lives that can and should go on. We are just asking that it be done safely, as safely as possible, to avoid the spread of the virus. We recognize that people want to go on with life, and we are trying to provide guidelines and recommendations as to how you can do so as safely as possible.
"We want to proceed with cautious optimism that when we follow the proper protocols, we can resume the activities in life that we love, without negatively impact the health of our loved ones," Husted said.
Ohio has 30,167 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,836 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 21.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 297,085.
The ODH reports 5,295 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,397 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 50.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 3,667 of the cases, 937 hospitalizations and 202 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.