Thirty-two pastors in Northwest Central Ohio have declared their support for Israel and are putting their money behind that support with personal pledges to buy Israel bonds.
The group of pastors has written a letter of support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has expressed “profound regret” at the World Council of Churches’ 2017 position calling Israel’s sovereignty of Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria illegal and the expansion of its construction and settlements as illegal and unjust.
“We want to assure you Mr. Prime Minister, the World Council of Churches does not represent our local congregations nor does its unorthodox view on Israel carry any authority,” the pastors wrote in their Oct. 23 letter to Netanyahu.
Noting the state of Ohio’s status as the largest holder of Israel bonds among U.S. states, the group noted that at the request of the faith community “one of our local counties invested in Israel bonds for the first time.”
That was a reference to Richland County Treasurer Bart Hamilton, who in November 2019 invested $200,000 of county funds into Israel bonds. Richland County increased its investment by $1.05 million on Oct. 1, 2020, bringing its total holdings to $1.25 million.
In October, nine more counties invested for the first time in Israel bonds, bringing the total number of counties in Ohio investing from six to 15 in a single month.
The letter from pastors was copied to Yariv Levin, Knesset speaker, U.S. Ambassador David Friedman and U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. The group includes heads of congregations in Ashland, Crawford, Morrow, Richland and Wayne counties.
“Each church and each pastor has taken a kind of personal stake in it,” said Bishop Anthony Cooper, who founded Shelby Life Church in Shelby seven years ago. “We’re trying to encourage others to do the same.”
Cooper said at his church he prays for Jerusalem and the peace of Israel. He said his understanding is that those who bless Israel will receive blessing.
Cooper said the group believes that Jerusalem needs to be the capital of Israel and backs the move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
“We’re trying to be biblically right and correct and honor our G-d, honor our Father by blessing Israel,” he said.
Benjamin Mutti of Lexington, who belongs to Sar Shalom Center in Mansfield, is a faith-based advocate for Israel said the Richland Community Prayer Network drafted the letter.
“We’re willing to walk the walk and talk the talk,” Mutti said of the congregations. “Where your treasury is, there your heart is as well. That’s one small way of actually impacting foreign policy we believe.”
Dr. Roger D. Klein, chair of Cleveland Israel Bonds, said he is grateful for the commitment by the pastors.
“We are grateful for this show of support for the State of Israel by our Christian brethren,” Klein wrote in a Nov. 11 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “These purchases further cement the close ties between American Christian communities and the Jewish homeland.”
Jay Schottenstein, chairman of Central Ohio Israel Bonds, said the commitment follows a longstanding connection between Christian and Jewish communities.”
The State of Israel has always welcomed Christians to visit as well as live in the Holy Land,” he wrote in a statement emailed to the Cleveland Jewish News. “We are very appreciative of the personal support shown by this group of Christian Clergy to Israel and the Israel Bonds program.”
Thomas Lockshin, executive director of Israel Bonds of Ohio and Kentucky, said the nine counties’ decisions to invest in Israel bonds is attributable to the fact that they all use the same investment firm, Meeder Investment Management of Dublin.
Lockshin said the state of Ohio has been investing in Israel bonds since 1993 when Ohio Revised Code was changed to allow investment in bonds issued by foreign countries.
Ohio’s law changed to allow counties to invest up to 2% of their portfolios in 2005, at which time Franklin and Stark counties made their first investments.
“They’re probably, for the most part, close to or on their 2 percent level,” Lockshin said. “Even though Meeder Investments advised their clients to consider Israel bonds, it is still the fact that Israel bonds are widely held, have strong rates and a track record of reliability that resulted in all these new county investors.”
Klein said the new county investment “is a testament to the strength of Israel’s vibrant, entrepreneurial economy and the recognition by governments of the high quality investments Israel bonds offer.”
Schottenstein said the investment “shows the confidence these counties have in the investment strength and reliability of Israel Bonds.”
In addition to the counties’ investments, the state of Ohio has current holdings of $220 million in Israel bonds.
Development Corporation for Israel, commonly known as Israel Bonds, is a broker-dealer that underwrites securities issued by the state of Israel in the U.S. Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.