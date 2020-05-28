The state will begin allowing outdoor visitation for some care facilities, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during the May 28 press conference on COVID-19 and the state's response.

Beginning June 8, intermediate care centers for individuals with developmental disabilities and assisted living facilities can allow outdoor visitation.

"We're going to start with those two. We are not to nursing homes yet, and I know that causes anguish for a lot of people that are watching this," DeWine said. "But we are trying to do this so that we don't increase the COVID inside the nursing homes or the assisted living or the intermediate care facilities."

The Ohio Department of Health is working on a protocol for visitation. The facilities will be asked to set their own policies regarding hours, length of visits and locations.

DeWine had announced May 26 the formation of the Congregate Care Unify Response teams, which test for COVID-19 in nursing homes. He said May 28 that the Ohio National Guard will begin the testing June 1.

DeWine also announced that fairs can take place with limited activities. Fair boards can work with their local health departments to provide a safe outlet for youths to participate in livestock and 4-H activities. Decisions on fairs will need to be made locally.

Conditions may change over the summer, DeWine said, but all fair boards are being asked to comply with all current health regulations. Different aspects of the fair – such as food service – will need to follow regulations and guidelines already in place.

"I certainly hope that every fair will be able to find a way, maybe unique to their particular fair, to be able to allow 4-H, FFA and that junior fair, which really is at the heart and soul of the county fairs, and it's an integral part of what goes on in the summer for all of our counties," DeWine said.

Requirements for amusement parks and zoos are still being worked on and may be announced next week, the governor said.

DeWine also announced Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation will extend premium due dates for June, July and August to alleviate pressure on Ohio businesses.

To provide additional help for Ohio businesses and workers, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced changes to the TechCred program, which helps train workers on skills needed in a technology-infused economy.

Employers previously were required to list employee names when applying for TechCred, but now can identify just the number of current or prospective employees they will upskill, Husted said.

Businesses that previously were awarded TechCred in October, January and March can substitute the employees listed in the original application, to account for staffing changes, Husted said. Those who were awarded TechCred in October or January may request to extend their eligibility.

Employees also can now earn multiple credentials during each application period, Husted said.

The next TechCred application period is June 1-30.

Ohio has 33,915 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,098 deaths, the ODH reported May 28.

The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 357,722.

The state is expanding the allowable criteria for COVID-19 testing, DeWine said.

The current tiers of priorities are as follows:

Priority 1: Individuals with symptoms who are hospitalized or health care workers

Priority 2: Individuals with symptoms who are: in long-term care or congregate living facilities, first responders or critical infrastructure workers, age 65 and older, living with underlying conditions

Priority 2a: Individuals and staff without symptoms who are in long-term care or congregate living facilities with an outbreak

Priority 3: Other individuals with symptoms, and individuals with mild symptoms in areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations

The new fourth priority will be all individuals who have symptoms.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy says pharmacists can order and administer tests for COVID-19, DeWine said. The state is working to make sure tests are available at pharmacies across the state.

The state has added information on testing locations and community health centers to its coronavirus website.

The ODH reports 5,811 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,516 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.

The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 49.

Cuyahoga County accounts for 4,211 of the cases, 1,066 hospitalizations and 226 deaths.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.