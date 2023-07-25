The long-awaited Aquatics Center at 6080 Marsol Road in Mayfield Heights opened July 24. Total cost of construction for the Aquatic Center and adjacent community center, which will open in September, cost $34.6 million.
The 80-degree day drew summer campers and residents to the facility’s leisure and activity pools, diving boards, multiple water slides and shaded rest areas.
“I’m pretty impressed,” Mark Buckley, a Mayfield Heights resident for nine years and season pass holder, told the Cleveland Jewish News at the opening. “Compared to the old pool, it’s such a big improvement.”
While the pools are open, the Traxx slide, family slide and concession stand will open by the end of the week, Mayfield Heights Recreation Director Sean Ward told the CJN.
The Aquatic Center is open to Mayfield Heights residents and school district residents with a photo I.D. from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 25 and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 26.
For more information about hours and fees, visit bit.ly/44SVhVE.
