Sheri Gross, Playmakers Youth Theatre founder, and Jordan Matthew Brown, Playmakers alumnus and Broadway actor, perform “Leavin’s Not the Only Way to Go” at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
Playmakers Youth Theatre celebrated 25 years at the annual A Play at The J Fundraiser on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
The family-friendly evening featured a multi-generational, cabaret-style revue showcasing Playmakers Youth Theatre alumni, directors, founder, students and more.
“It was such a delight to welcome home and watch the incredibly talented Jordan Matthew Brown and Sophie Madorsky along with other amazing alums and current Playmakers kids perform songs from generations of shows,” Traci E. Felder, Mandel JCC chief philanthropy and donor engagement officer, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in an email.
Rabbi Carnie Rose, Mandel Jewish Community Center president and CEO, addresses A Play at The J attendees on Aug. 31 in the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
Karin Schleifer, Mandel JCC board member, Martin Davidson, Mindy Davidson, past president, Keith Polster, past president, Cindy Polster, Scott Spiegle, vice chair of Mandel JCC board, and Shani Spiegle at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception.
Amy Groedel and Howard Groedel, mother and stepfather of Playmakers Youth Theatre alumnus and Broadway actor Jordan Matthew Brown at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
Bruce Rosenbaum, Mandel JCC board member, Rabbi Joshua Jacobs, Rabbi Alex Rosenbaum and Michelle Eisenberg, chief human resources officer, at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
Zakai Rose, 23, theology student at John Caroll University, Paulie Rose and Rabbi Carnie Rose, Mandel JCC President and CEO, at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
Jamie Ross, Mandel JCC assistant director of day camps, Adrionna Powell-Lawrence, assistant director of youth services, and Kyle Cohen at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
Nate Schneider with a photo of his grandson, Playmakers Youth Theatre alumnus and Broadway actor, Matthew Jordan Brown at A Play at The J attendees on Aug. 31 in the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
Sarah Jaffe Kasdan, Mandel JCC Director of Jewish Life and Culture, hands out A Play at The J Playbills to attendees on Aug. 31 outside Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
Hannah Light, Playmakers Youth Theatre alumna, and Sheri Gross, Playmakers Youth Theatre founder, before A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
Matthew Jordan Brown, Playmakers Youth Theatre alumnus and Broadway actor, performs “If I Were a Rich Man” at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
Matthew Jordan Brown, Playmakers Youth Theatre alumnus and Broadway actor, performs “If I Were a Rich Man” at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
Sheri Gross, Playmakers Youth Theatre founder, and Jordan Matthew Brown, Playmakers alumnus and Broadway actor, perform “Leavin’s Not the Only Way to Go” at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
Rabbi Carnie Rose, Mandel Jewish Community Center president and CEO, addresses A Play at The J attendees on Aug. 31 in the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
David Rocker, Dylan Rocker, 12, and Becky Rocker, event chair, at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Karin Schleifer, Mandel JCC board member, Martin Davidson, Mindy Davidson, past president, Keith Polster, past president, Cindy Polster, Scott Spiegle, vice chair of Mandel JCC board, and Shani Spiegle at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Amy Groedel and Howard Groedel, mother and stepfather of Playmakers Youth Theatre alumnus and Broadway actor Jordan Matthew Brown at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Martin Davidson, Karin Schleifer, Mandel JCC board member, Jessica Semel and Greg Gordon at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Bruce Rosenbaum, Mandel JCC board member, Rabbi Joshua Jacobs, Rabbi Alex Rosenbaum and Michelle Eisenberg, chief human resources officer, at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Susan Hyman, Orli Teller, 9, Neshama Teller, 11, Shira Glickman, 9, and Michael Hyman at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Manning Ritt, 13, Traci Felder, Mandel JCC chief philanthropy and donor engagement officer, and Mya Ritt, 13.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Jennifer Tramer and Neil Tramer, Mandel JCC board chair, at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Zakai Rose, 23, theology student at John Caroll University, Paulie Rose and Rabbi Carnie Rose, Mandel JCC President and CEO, at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
David Rocker, event chair Becky Rocker, Joel Eigen, Mikki Rocker and Michael Rocker at A Play at The J VIP cocktail reception.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Sign at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Jamie Ross, Mandel JCC assistant director of day camps, Adrionna Powell-Lawrence, assistant director of youth services, and Kyle Cohen at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
A Play at The J attendees filter into the Stonehill Auditorium for the show on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Former Playmakers Youth Theatre Playbills line the path to the Stonehill Auditorium at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
A Play at The J had over 350 attendees on Aug. 31 in the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Nate Schneider with a photo of his grandson, Playmakers Youth Theatre alumnus and Broadway actor, Matthew Jordan Brown at A Play at The J attendees on Aug. 31 in the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Sarah Jaffe Kasdan, Mandel JCC Director of Jewish Life and Culture, hands out A Play at The J Playbills to attendees on Aug. 31 outside Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Hannah Light, Playmakers Youth Theatre alumna, and Sheri Gross, Playmakers Youth Theatre founder, before A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Photos of Playmakers Youth Theatre students and alumni line the back of Stonehill Auditorium at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Matthew Jordan Brown, a Playmakers Youth Theatre alumnus and Broadway actor, before performing at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Rabbi Carnie Rose, Mandel Jewish Community Center president and CEO, addresses A Play at The J attendees.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Dylan Rocker, 12, and Becky Rocker, event chair, address A Play at The J attendees on Aug. 31 in the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Dylan Rocker, 12, and Becky Rocker, event chair, address A Play at The J attendees on Aug. 31 in the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Matthew Jordan Brown, Playmakers Youth Theatre alumnus and Broadway actor, performs “If I Were a Rich Man” at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Matthew Jordan Brown, Playmakers Youth Theatre alumnus and Broadway actor, performs “If I Were a Rich Man” at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Sophie Madorsky, Playmakers Youth Theatre alumna and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre actor, performs “Far From the Home I Love” at A Play at The J.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
Sheri Gross, Playmakers Youth Theatre founder, and Jordan Matthew Brown, Playmakers alumnus and Broadway actor, perform “Leavin’s Not the Only Way to Go” at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig
A Play at The J garnered over 350 attendees with the goal of raising money for a new Stonehill Auditorium sound system, Felder said.
“The goal of the evening was to raise funds for Mandel JCC and to purchase a much-needed sound system to support our Playmakers Youth Theatre,” Felder said. “We are pleased to have met this goal, which will help make Playmakers shows even more memorable.”
The 26-song production featured performances by Emma Miller, current Playmakers’ director; Sheri Gross, Playmakers’ founder and the CJN’s arts and entertainment reviewer; and former Playmakers’ director Rachel Zake Ozan.
Created in 1997, Playmakers Youth Theatre is an educational theater program for students in grades kindergarten through college which has produced 100 shows and featured 12,500 youth performers, according to a news release.