DSC_0261.JPG

Sheri Gross, Playmakers Youth Theatre founder, and Jordan Matthew Brown, Playmakers alumnus and Broadway actor, perform “Leavin’s Not the Only Way to Go” at A Play at The J on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood. 

 CJN Photo / Abigail Preiszig

Playmakers Youth Theatre celebrated 25 years at the annual A Play at The J Fundraiser on Aug. 31 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.

The family-friendly evening featured a multi-generational, cabaret-style revue showcasing Playmakers Youth Theatre alumni, directors, founder, students and more.

“It was such a delight to welcome home and watch the incredibly talented Jordan Matthew Brown and Sophie Madorsky along with other amazing alums and current Playmakers kids perform songs from generations of shows,” Traci E. Felder, Mandel JCC chief philanthropy and donor engagement officer, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in an email.

PHOTOS: A Play at The J Fundraiser 2023

A Play at The J garnered over 350 attendees with the goal of raising money for a new Stonehill Auditorium sound system, Felder said.

“The goal of the evening was to raise funds for Mandel JCC and to purchase a much-needed sound system to support our Playmakers Youth Theatre,” Felder said. “We are pleased to have met this goal, which will help make Playmakers shows even more memorable.”

The 26-song production featured performances by Emma Miller, current Playmakers’ director; Sheri Gross, Playmakers’ founder and the CJN’s arts and entertainment reviewer; and former Playmakers’ director Rachel Zake Ozan.

Created in 1997, Playmakers Youth Theatre is an educational theater program for students in grades kindergarten through college which has produced 100 shows and featured 12,500 youth performers, according to a news release.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you