Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that health care providers may resume all procedures and surgeries that have been delayed due to COVID-19.
While those procedures begin to restart, DeWine said there should be a plan to make sure there is enough personal protective equipment. There should be plans to conserve and monitor PPE and be able to response to an increase of coronavirus cases.
Facilities must provide timely COVID-19 testing for patients and staff.
He added that he fully intends to have school back in session in the fall. The date to start school will be up to the local school boards.
The state will provide raw guidelines in regard to health, he said. The goal is to give schools a broad outline of what the health guidelines should be for the 600 school districts.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the state is continuing its plans to reopen, which is nearing completion.
While COVID-19 has caused a global economic slowdown, he said the state is moving forward.
“We’ve moving to a more stable economic environment,” he said. “Jobs Ohio continues to work to sell what Ohio has to offer, and we have a lot to offer.”
There are 29,000 job openings from 289 companies that have seen their demand go up during the pandemic at coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch.
Husted made three announcements regarding economic redevelopment strategies available today:
- The PPE Retooling and Reshoring Grant, which is enhancing domestic production of PPE. It consists up to $20 million and will be given to businesses to retool their existing plants. Businesses can be rewarded up to $500,000 per facility.
- Minority- and women-owned business grant program: geared toward small minority- and women-owned businesses to help get them through the crises with up to $10,000 in funding to 500 companies.
- Appalachian Growth Capital Loan program: It consists of $10 million to help small business through Ohio’s Appalachian region affected by the coronavirus.
Ohio has 36,350 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,258 total deaths, the ODH reported June 2.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 407,450.
The ODH reports 6,176 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,583 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 49.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 4,581 of the cases, 1,137 hospitalizations and 245 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.