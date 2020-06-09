The day George Floyd’s funeral was held, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about policing in Ohio during the state’s coronavirus briefing June 9.
He said 79 percent of Ohio’s law enforcement officers are currently working with agencies or have completed training with agencies that help certify police departments in the state’s use-of-force training. There are 438 police departments of Ohio’s 868 departments that are certified to the minimum standards.
DeWine said he wants the remaining officers to be certified.
The standards come from the Ohio Collaborative Police Advisory Board established by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. In addition to these standards, DeWine said he wants to add standards for law enforcement response to mass protest.
Those standards would include the determination of what point non-lethal force, tear gas and pepper spray become necessary; what tactics are best practice when dealing with crowds that fail to dissipate; strategies to keep journalists safe; and when do tactics become excessive.
“When protest morph from peaceful to violent, law enforcement must be empowered to act,” he said. “When they witness physical violence or property destruction, they must be ready and able to react”
DeWine said he is not in favor of defunding the police, but changes need to be made.
“If something happens, we want the police to protect us,” he said. “Doesn’t mean we don’t need reform… doesn’t mean we don’t need to continue to work on this.”
On the personal protective equipment front, DeWine said 30 million pieces of PPE have been gathered by the state through donations, Jobs Ohio purchases, FEMA and state agency purchases with funding from the federation CARES Act.
Of the 30 million PPE, 27.8 million pieces have been shipped to county EMAs for local distribution.
Through state insurance fund, which has helped protect Ohio’s workforce, about 1.5 million face coverings have been sent out to public and private businesses.
Hand sanitizer manufacture GOJO announced June 9 that it is expanding its manufacturing plants to meet the demand for its products. It will produce 200 new jobs and will increase its manufacturing plants to four.
“This is truly about Ohioans protecting Ohioans,” DeWine said.
He said state workers will continue to work from home just as their counterparts in the private sector have. He added that business are encouraged to keep their employees working from home if they can.
As Ohio begins to open, DeWine said attention should be on the R-naught number, which is the rate of transition. Currently, the number is at 1.2.
“We are in a time period where we just don’t know where this thing is going to go when we open up,” he said.
He expressed concern over the health risks that come with protesting, reminding protestors that coronavirus is still out there.
“When you go to protest, try to keep the social distance and wear a mask,” he said. “It’s just the right thing to do.”
Ohio has 39,162 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,421 total deaths, the ODH reported June 9.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 487,583.
The ODH reports 6,620 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,708 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 49.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 4,939 of the cases, 1,232 hospitalizations and 287 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.