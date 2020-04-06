Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is welcoming back snowbirds from Florida – with one caveat.
"You need to quarantine when you come back," DeWine said April 6 during a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse.
Whether they're Ohio residents or visitors, travelers arriving in the state must stay at home for 14 days, he said.
This request doesn't apply to medical professionals, truck drivers, those providing essential services, or those who cross state lines to work, ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said via video conference.
• DeWine has directed the Ohio National Guard to go to the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County to help after seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died. Dozens of other inmates have shown symptoms.
The federal prison's medical staffing is at 50%, and for every one federal inmate at the hospital, two federal guards are needed to stand watch, DeWine said.
It is not a state facility, he said, but Ohioans work there, and when inmates get sick, they are transferred to local hospitals.
The Guard will be conducting a medical mission at the Elkton infirmary. Guard members will not be armed and will not provide security, DeWine said. The Guard's mission will last seven to 10 days, until more federal assistance arrives.
In the state's prison system, 10 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19: five at Marion Correctional Institution in Marion County, and five at Pickaway Correctional Institution in Pickaway County. Additionally, 27 prison staff members at four facilities have tested positive, DeWine said.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has taken steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including ending visitation and screening employees, contractors and inmates. DeWine said the April 7 press conference will include more information about steps the state is taking to release some prisoners.
On April 3, DeWine said the state was requesting the release of 38 non-violent offenders. Ohio has almost 49,000 offenders in state prisons.
• Case Western Reserve University's Health Education Campus is among the six sites throughout Ohio that officials have selected to support a large number of patients.
Ohio's hospital system has never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic, DeWine said, so the response is unlike anything the state has ever seen.
Hospitals are working to expand capacity at their own facilities, and these six facilities will increase health care at alternate sites, DeWine said.
The other five sites are:
- Seagate Convention Center, Lucas County
- Dayton Convention Center, Montgomery County
- Covelli Convention Center, Mahoning County
- Duke Energy Convention Center, Hamilton County
- Greater Columbus Convention Center, Franklin County
There will still be a surge of cases, ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said, but physical distancing has made a tremendous impact.
This will be a hard week, and we have a couple of hard weeks ahead, Acton said.
"We can't let up. The moves we're making are taking so much pressure off our hospital system," Acton said.
If Ohioans were to stop practicing physical distancing, the progress we have made to flatten the curve will unravel, Acton said, which means we would need significantly more hospital capacity.
• Ohio's extended stay-at-home order goes into effect at midnight tonight, DeWine said.
One of the new provisions in the order is that stores must determine the maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time. Some stores are now using one-way aisles and taping off six-foot distances to help customers maintain proper physical distance, DeWine said.
• Ohio now has 4,450 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 6. That's an increase of 407 confirmed cases and 23 deaths since April 5.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 871 of the confirmed cases, 231 hospitalizations and 15 deaths.
The ODH reports 1,214 individuals have been hospitalized, and 371 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.
Acton said 303 cases have been hospitalized and released.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.