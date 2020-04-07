Ohio now has 4,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 7. That's an increase of 332 confirmed cases and 25 deaths since April 6.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 911 of the confirmed cases, 248 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.
The ODH reports 1,354 individuals have been hospitalized, and 417 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.
This is a developing story.