As Ohio's daily coronavirus cases drop below 5,000, the 21-day average is dropping to numbers not seen since before the holiday season in November.
The state reported 4,874 new cases and the state's 21-day average is now 5,999, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The last time the average was below 6,000 occurred Nov. 20, 2020.
Ohio has had 888,590 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,070 total deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 29.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,982,880. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 7.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 8%, according to data from Jan. 26.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 64 from Jan. 28. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 45,952 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,667 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 166, with 23 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,706 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 658 are in the ICU, and 451 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 770,597 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 88,344 of the cases, 5,422 hospitalizations and 1,167 deaths.
A total of 758,651 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 29. The state has not yet reported how many have received the second dose.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.