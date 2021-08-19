The Denver Police Department arrested four suspects Aug. 18 in connection with the killing of Shmuel Silverberg, a University Heights resident who was studying at a yeshiva in that city.
Seth James Larhode, 21, Isaiah James Freeman, 18, Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19, were all in custody facing multiple charges, including murder, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and assault, according to police. They were booked into the Denver Detention Center at about 6:30 a.m. Aug. 19.
“The murder of the student, Shmuel Silverberg, sent shockwaves through the Jewish community, not only here in Denver and Colorado but across the United States,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at news conference Aug. 19.
He said “potential bias” was investigated, but was ruled out. The suspects admitted they were not targeting the Jewish school or Silverberg, police said.
Pazen said one additional suspect has been identified and remains at large.
Silverberg, 18, the son of Dena and Mordechai Silverberg, was killed in the early morning of Aug. 18 at Yeshiva Toras Chaim at 1555 Stuart St.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director of the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, wrote in an Aug. 18 email to the Cleveland Jewish News, that the Silverberg family relocated to Cleveland in 2016.
Yeshiva World News reported a vehicle drove up, opened fire and immediately left the area. Silverberg was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, YWN reported.
Police said Silverberg was not targeted and this was one of several shooting and carjacking incidents around this time.
Police said he was shot at outside of the school but made it inside the school.
Rabbi Jay Strear, president and CEO of JEWISHcolorado, wrote in a statement Aug. 19: “Police say the arrests came after “investigators, members of the crime lab, the Denver District Attorney’s Office, and local and federal partners worked tirelessly over the past 36 hours to identify and arrest these suspects.
“Through JEWISHcolorado’s Regional Security Initiative and our community partners, we continue to support the Yeshiva Toras Chaim community in the wake of this tragic killing of 18-year-old Shmuel (Shmuli) Silverberg z”l on Tuesday night. (Yeshiva CEO) Rabbi Ahron Wasserman described Silverberg as “everyone’s best friend,” and “the sweetest student I have ever known.”
“We continue to provide support, helping to arrange for grief counseling for students, assisting local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, underwriting physical repairs to the school building, providing additional security, financial and fundraising assistance for the family and the school.”
Yeshiva Toras Chaim released a statement: “Our Yeshiva Toras Chaim community is grief stricken at the killing of one of our students overnight. We are caring for our faculty, staff, students, and their families in the face of this tragic and incomprehensible act of violence. We are grateful for the support we are receiving from our Denver community and from around the country, and for the work of local law enforcement authorities who have made this their top priority. Our community is seeking solace and privacy at this time.”
This is a developing story.