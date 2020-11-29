Ohio has had 414,432 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,399 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Nov. 29. Because of unprecedented volume, the data is incomplete as thousands of reports are pending review.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,729 from Nov. 28, though the data is incomplete.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,061,182. The new daily percent positive cases 15%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 14.2%, according to data from Nov. 27.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by a record 21 from Nov. 28, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 26,507 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,644 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 245, with 36 ICU admissions, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 4,908 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,142 are in the ICU, and 643 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 266,341 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 40,823 of the cases, 3,257 hospitalizations and 745 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.