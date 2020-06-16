Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the coronavirus infection rate has dropped below 1 in the state.
If the infection rate, called the R-Naught number, reaches above 1, that area will be closely looked at and the reason for the increase will be studied, DeWine said during a June 16 press briefing
In the most recent calculations, the R-Naught number for the state is about .87, a drop since March when it reached 2. DeWine said there is a lag in the numbers.
Pop-up testing sites are in the second week of testing, which was brought together by the Minority Health Strikeforce, Ohio National Guard and local partners.
Anyone can get a no-cost test. People will receive a community wellness kit afterward that will contain hand sanitizer and masks.
The upcoming tests are taking place in the following areas:
- Elyria from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19 at the Elyria City Hall, 131 Court St.
- Portsmouth from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24 at the Compass Community Health Center, 1634 11th St.
- Cincinnati from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at the CityLink Center, 800 Bank St.
- Middletown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at the Centerpoint Health Community Building Institute, 800 Lafayette Ave.
- Xenia from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24 at the Green County Health Center, 360 Wilson Dr.
DeWine announced that Ohio had to borrow money for the first time to meet its unemployment obligation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state is requesting $3.1 billion in borrowing authority from the U.S. Department of Labor. He said that total exceeds what the state will need to pay out in benefits, but the state will “have it in case we do need it.”
He said there is no interest being charged from the federal government.
“We’ve got a long-term structural problem that needs to be fixed and needed to be fixed before the coronavirus additional problem and the economy going down,” he said. “That structural problem remains out there. It’s not going away. It has to be fixed in the long run. … We would have, without that structural problem, still had with this down economy a big problem and in all likelihood would have had to borrow money anyway.”
The last time the state borrowed money was during the 2008 recession when the state borrowed $3.3 billion and the final payment was made in 2016.
After a report of a COVID-19 outbreak associated with a church in Clark County, DeWine reminded viewers of the suggested best practices for places of worship.
DeWine announced a $1 million grant in funding to Ohio’s local Family and Children First Councils, which serves Ohio’s “most vulnerable children who often need services from many different agencies.”
Right before the pandemic, there was $1.5 million of the current operation budget for grants and in-person training for the councils. Some of those funds will be redeployed to help the councils buy technological devices for those children.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said there has been a widespread scam where people are filing fake unemployment claims on behalf of individuals who haven’t lost their jobs. Ohio Department of Jobs and Services has reported at least 3,000 cases where this type of fraud is being used.
On the other side, there are also documents that look like they’re from the government that say someone has been overpaid in stimulus programs or unemployment. The letters ask for personal information and that the person return the money immediately.
If someone has experienced this fraud, they should contact Ohio Department of Jobs and Services. Insurance related fraud claims can be tracked down through the Ohio Department of Insurance.
Ohio has 42,010 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,597 total deaths, the ODH reported June 16.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 565,034.
The ODH reports 7,007 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,784 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 49.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 5,271 of the cases, 1,294 hospitalizations and 318 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.