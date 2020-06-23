Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed the importance of increased testing and practicing precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the state reopens and its economy starts to grow.
To show the testing process, the governor, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted were swabbed by members of the National Guard during a June 23 press briefing.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Ohio is ranked toward the bottom of all states, territories and Washing D.C. in testing, coming in at 11th from the bottom.
The latest pop-up testing sites in Ohio were released, which the governor encouraged residents to go to and be tested for free.
DeWine has not yet said if he plans to extend the limit on public gatherings as the expiration date nears.
With Fourth of July coming up, Husted said many firework shows have been canceled but those shows are not prohibited and can proceed.
For those who might be considering holding an event, he asked that it be done safely and reiterated that large gatherings are not allowed at this time.
In response to the June 19 vandalism of the Ohio Statehouse, where protestors put red-painted handprints on the outside of the building, DeWine said the damage will not be tolerated.
Ohio State Highway Patrol will not let the statehouse be vandalized again, DeWine said, and investigation into the incident is underway.
There were not enough Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the statehouse when the vandalism occurred, DeWine said. More troopers will be available at the statehouse.
“This damage will not take place in the future,” he said. “This is damage we should not tolerate – we will not tolerate (it) – and we will be able to protect the statehouse.”
When there is vandalizing, any act that is illegal, law enforcement will investigate it and they are to take that case to prosecution, DeWine said.
“The vast majority of people who are demonstrating are demonstrating,” DeWine said. “They have every right under the constitution to do that. Positive things people have every right to do that. But when we reach the point that we have violence, that is simply not to be tolerated.”
DeWine also stressed that demonstrators continue to practice social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and other precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
Ohio has 46,127 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,735 total deaths, the ODH reported June 23.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 667,077.
The ODH reports 7,379 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,876 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 47.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 5,820 of the cases, 1,355 hospitalizations and 341 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.