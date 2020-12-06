Ohio has had 475,024 total cases of COVID-19 and 6,959 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 6. Because of unprecedented volume, the data is incomplete as thousands of reports are pending review.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,592 from Dec. 5, though the data is incomplete.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,450,653. The daily percent positivity is 15.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.8%, according to data from Dec. 4.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 13 from Dec. 5, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 29,233 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,903 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 274, with 33 ICU admissions, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 5,072 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,215 are in the ICU, and 725 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 321,505 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 46,333 of the cases, 3,542 hospitalizations and 781 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.