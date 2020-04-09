One month ago, Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency as the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cuyahoga County on March 9.
In the weeks that followed, the governor ordered schools to close and mass gatherings of more than 100 people were prohibited. Soon after gyms, solons, bars, restaurants and other businesses closed. Polls followed suit and the primary election was postponed.
The stay-at-home order came days after the first COVID-19 death was reported. Then the order was extended.
It seemed like life in Ohio had come to a standstill, yet these early and aggressive moves put in place over the past month appear to be paying off.
“Things are not as bad as they might have been,” DeWine said during an April 9 press conference. “Things are turning out – so far – better, and that is very, very good news.”
In the first month since the virus entered the state, the Ohio Department of Health reported 5,512 confirmed cases and 213 deaths as of April 9. Dr. Amy Acton, director of ODH, said the state is now averaging 355 new cases and 121 hospitalizations a day.
The latest models released by ODH shows the new daily cases are expected to peak April 19 at 1,600 new cases per day. This is down from earlier models which predicted 9,800 new cases if Ohioans didn’t adhere to the orders as close as they have.
“We’ve hit a homerun. We’ve done a great job,” he said. “Is it time to celebrate? No. The game is not over.”
The models that were shown over the past days are based on doing social distancing at the same level. If Ohioans let up, DeWine said the trend we are currently seeing will not continue.
“We need each of you to continue what you’ve been doing,” he said. “That’s the only way we’re going to get to the point where we can move forward”
The state is working on a “sophisticated” plan to set a path to come out of this. It is still a work in progress and is expected to be revealed in the next week.
When the decision is made to start re-opening businesses, DeWine said it will be a gradual opening.
Officials will need to see a decline of cases for 14 days straight to know the virus is on the decline, said Acton.
As the press conference was going on, protestors could be heard chanting outside of the statehouse about the state’s closure of non-essential businesses and social distancing orders.
“There are people protesting right now outside the statehouse,” Acton said. “And people are worried. They're afraid. They're afraid about things like their jobs."
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said 695,519 Ohioans have filed for unemployment in the past three weeks. That’s twice as many as all of 2019.
He also noted the recent federal CARES Act opened up unemployment for those who are independently employed, or 1099 workers. However, Ohio still needs to create a platform, which he said will probably be running by mid-May. Benefits would be backdated.
Husted commended the innovation going on in Ohio to fight the virus and pointed to a new plasma treatment for high-risk COVID19 patients. The treatment was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is now able to be rolled out statewide.
DeWine also noted the innovation of 19 manufacturers partnering with three hospital groups to begin large-scale production of face shields. Through the partnership, about 750,000 to 1 million shields will be produced and delivered over the next five weeks.
The ODH reports 55,985 individuals have been tested in Ohio.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,014 of the confirmed cases, 283 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
The ODH reports 1,612 individuals have been hospitalized, and 497 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.