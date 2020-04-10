The CDC is offering new guidance in how to track COVID-19 data, and the state of Ohio is going to use the new recommendations when reporting its numbers.
The science is evolving and the way of counting is evolving, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said April 10 during a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse.
Previously, the CDC had doctors count only cases that had been confirmed by a laboratory test. The totals will now also include cases confirmed by rapid tests, as well as individuals who have not had laboratory tests but show clinical and epidemiological evidence of COVID-19 and no other likely diagnosis.
The rapid tests, which DeWine said will come to Ohio soon, find antibodies in the blood through a finger prick with results within minutes.
The new guidance enables the state to better track who has COVID-19 and who has recovered, which will be instrumental in helping to trace the disease, DeWine said. The revised numbers also will allow Ohio to target limited resources for a better public health response, he said.
Ohio will continue reporting using the old method as well as cases under the new guidance.
The Ohio Department of Health reported April 10 that Ohio has 5,836 confirmed cases and 42 cases under the CDC's expanded case definition, for a total of 5,878 cases.
ODH is reporting 227 confirmed deaths and four deaths under the CDC's expanded case definition, for a total of 231 deaths.
All of these numbers are a gross underestimate of the amount of cases out there, ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said. Until more testing is available, what is reported will be only the tip of the iceberg.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 58,573.
The ODH reports 1,755 individuals have been hospitalized, and 548 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,052 of the cases, 299 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.