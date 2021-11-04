About 50 people gathered Nov. 2 outside Oberlin College’s Cox Administration Building to protest the employment of Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, a religion professor and the college’s Nancy Schrom Dye Chair in Middle East and North African Studies.
The demonstrators called for the removal of Mahallati for his history as Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations from 1987 to 1989, amid 1988 executions of political prisoners, and his curriculum that suggests antisemitic sentiments, according to Melissa Landa, a former student.
Oberlin College issued a prepared statement prior to the protest: “Since coming to Oberlin in 2007, Professor Mahallati has developed a reputation as a scholar and a teacher for espousing religious tolerance and seeking peace and understanding between all people. His record at Oberlin includes no instances of the antisemitic or anti-Israel behavior of which he has been accused.”
Landa, a 1986 graduate of Oberlin College, who lives in Rockville, Md. told the Cleveland Jewish News she was at the protest to support the effort to have Mahallati dismissed from the college because of his role in the 1988 executions.
“I’m here to stand in solidarity with the Iranian Americans who lost family members in the massacre,” said Landa, who runs a nonprofit called Alliance for Israel, which fights anti-Israel forms of antisemitism. “I’m here as an Oberlin alum, because I still love my alma mater, and I believe that if it’s going to remain true to its ideals and its values, then it needs to dismiss him.”
Tom Sigel, another alum of Oberlin College, wanted to come and support the protest as well.
“This professor has committed crimes against humanity, and it is important to call him out on these crimes,” he said.
In Oberlin’s prepared statement, Mahallati said: “I fully sympathize with all people who have suffered from human rights abuses in any country based on political, religious, or ethnic orientations. I am against all kinds of capital punishment, because, based on Abrahamic teachings, even in the extreme cases of proven murder, there must be a chance for apology and forgiveness.”
Mina Ahadi, whose husband was one of the political prisoners executed during this time, said Mahallati had a direct role in concealing the truth about these crimes since he was Iran’s United Nations ambassador at the time.
Ahadi said, “It is time to end impunity. It is time to take action and hold Jafar Mahallati accountable for his crimes. Mahallati must be dismissed from Oberlin College. It is an insult to the relatives of victims, survivors of torture and former political prisoners to see a criminal like Mahallati having a title of ‘professor of peace.’”
The protest had speakers in person as well as some on Zoom from around the world. They ranged from former political prisoners as well as families of those executed. There was also a demonstration that simulated the executions, emphasizing that anyone who did not abide by the regime’s desires would be executed with no trial or proper burial.
Speaking through Zoom and hooked up to the speakers, Ahadi accused Mahallati of being instrumental in keeping such crimes against humanity secret.
Photos of some of the victims were placed on small pieces of grass outside the administration building, as well as flowers. Some people held posters with quotes made by Mahallati, including “reports of the killings are misinformation and baseless allegations.”