The Heights Schools Foundation and Cleveland Heights High School commemorated 50 years of its “Lessons of the Holocaust” course on April 16 at the high school’s auditorium in Cleveland Heights.
The course, originally called “Literature of the Holocaust,” was created in the early 1970s by the late Leatrice Rabinsky, an English teacher at the high school. It was the first course centered on the Holocaust to be offered in a high school in the state of Ohio and one of the first in the country.
Now 50 years, three teachers and 2,500 students later, the course focuses on the lessons that can be derived from the Holocaust as a way to combat all forms of hate, prejudice, intolerance, otherness, racism and antisemitism. The course is currently taught by Advanced Placement psychology teacher Mark Sack, and was previously taught by Sol Factor, Adrienne Yelsky and Rabinsky. Sack was one of Rabinsky’s “Literature of the Holocaust” students in 1974, and took over teaching the course in 2012.
Event emcee Ken Myers, Heights High class of 1976, opened the event, introducing Heights Schools Foundation president Susan Carver, Heights High class of 1978. Carver said she remembered Rabinsky’s course as a “very forward-thinking class for the time and still is.”
“It made a huge impact for the students who took it, and there was a waiting list,” she said. “The message of the class is still so very relevant today. The Heights Schools Foundation is very proud to support the work that is carried out by this program.”
Elizabeth Kirby, superintendent of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, noted the country is currently “at a moment” where many lawmakers, both in Ohio and nationwide, are working to prevent courses like “Lessons of the Holocaust” to be taught, in an attempt to “whitewash history.”
“The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District will always fight back against these attempts,” she said. “We cannot advance as a society without reflecting, without learning from history’s lessons. ... Education is key to ensuring an atrocity like the Holocaust never happens again. Education is the path to a just society, and without strong education, our society will not last.”
After the Heights High string quartet, consisting of violinists Sophie Muller and Nathaniel Tisch, violist Clara Lyford and cellist Celia Lyford, performed a rendition of the “Schindler’s List” theme, a digital testimonial video was played.
Narrated by Andy Baskin – Heights High class of 1986 and Cleveland Jewish News sports columnist – the video included clips from some of the first Journey of Conscience trips led by Rabinsky. On these trips, she would take students to visit concentration camps in Europe, to Israel and on field trips to national museums. The video also included interviews with Rabinsky’s daughter, Linda Bensoussan; Dr. Jeffrey Lautman, son of Holocaust survivor the late Bertha Lautman; Holocaust survivor Erika Gold; Holocaust survivor the late Roman Frayman; Holocaust survivor George Kronenberg; Holocaust survivor Albert Hersh; past “Lessons of the Holocaust” teachers Factor and Yelsky; and current teacher Sack.
Following the video, attendees heard from a panel, moderated by Myers. The panel consisted of academic scholar and son of Holocaust survivors Irving Berkowitz; educator, author and daughter of Holocaust survivors Karen Zauder Brass; Anti-Defamation League facilitator Harriette Watford Lowenthal; and educator and philanthropist Marc Pollick. All, besides Lowenthal, are graduates of Heights High.
Before the moderated discussion, all four panelists described their backgrounds in Holocaust education and work in fighting the rise in antisemitism. Berkowitz touched on his parents being the sole Holocaust survivors in their families; Zauder Brass recounted learning her own father’s survival story as a young student when he spoke to her class; Watford Lowenthal described both the subtle and overt racism she experienced in her childhood and her conversion to Judaism 36 years ago; and Pollick recalled his time working with 1986 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Elie Wiesel.
The panel discussed topics ranging from the causes of rising hate and antisemitism, and the role social media plays in it, to the importance of remembering the Holocaust and anti-bias education, and their hopes for the future.
“Like anyone who lives in our country, we see (antisemitism) increasing,” Pollick said. “It’s everywhere right now. Yes, it is rising. We’re not doing enough to oppose that. It used to be that you had to be a ‘closet Nazi,’ and it was not acceptable to actually walk around with a Nazi flag. But now, it’s OK.”
Zauder Brass said it’s concerning to see how quickly it “became OK” to demonstrate antisemitic and racist views publicly, noting the role social media plays.
“Antisemitism growth has been multiplied by the online opportunities people have to spew hate,” she said. “It is ambiguous and often without people knowing who you are when you spout that hatred. So, there is no real punishment or people being held accountable when they do.”
Berkowitz said he believes antisemitism will “never be a thing of the past,” noting it is one of the oldest forms of hate against a minority group, “it will always exist just beneath the surface.” He also touched on the difference between hatred and dislike.
“We all have people, had people in our lives that we’ve disliked, but we don’t want them dead,” he said. “Hatred crosses that line. ... The intensity of the hatred of Jews pushes us past that line between dislike and hate, tolerance and violence. ... Antisemitism is on the rise, and it did not end with the Holocaust as much as racism ended with slavery.”
Watford Lowenthal extrapolated on that connection, noting there is a “sad interconnection in how hate plays out.”
“This is still happening, why is it happening? This is hate,” she said. “We must be kinder to one another, we must understand one another. ...We all have bias, right? But what happens when that bias becomes prejudice, gets acted upon, gets institutionalized, rises to the occasion of violence, and then ultimately genocide like the Holocaust? Those are the things we need to educate people on.”
Following the panel discussion and a Q&A with questions from the audience and online viewers, Sack thanked attendees, all of the Holocaust survivors that have participated in the class over the last 50 years, and his fellow teachers and colleagues for their support.
“Thank you all for being with us today, and for supporting the past, present and future of Holocaust education,” Sack said. “And with a prayer to the heavens, for a better future for us all.”
The Cleveland Jewish News was a media partner of the event.