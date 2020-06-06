About 500 people gathered at Gridley Triangle in Shaker Heights June 6 for a candlelight vigil and to speak out against police brutality, personal and institutional racism in Cleveland and Shaker Heights.
“This is a peaceful gathering. We are here to mourn, to reflect and to listen,” said Jane Arnoff Logsdon, who organized the vigil in less than a week with her friend, Jennifer Clawson, who both live in Shaker Heights.
Speakers included Shaker Heights city officials.
“Racism must be seen as the public health crisis it is,” Shaker Heights City Councilwoman Carmella Williams said. “Because it has infected all of us and it has permeated every aspect of our society. We need to understand racism is not an African-American problem. It is an American problem.” There was applause. “All of us have work to do if we make progress and effect real long-lasting change.”
Williams spoke of slavery, Jim Crow laws and of the hope of her ancestors.
“Long before Tamir Rice, Emmet Till’s family remained faithful when they could have remained faithless as Emmet’s kidnappers and murderers walked free,” she said, referring to the 1956 lynnhing of Till. “We need to be laser-focused on the task of truly dealing with racism to remove as much of it if not all aspects of it.”
Cleveland resident Justin Bibb spoke of holding police accountable.
“Now is the time,” he said. “We can’t afford to miss this moment. When folks say will this be enough, we got to keep marching. We’ve got to keep voting our conscience to ensure that we elect members of Congress. The next president must enact structural reform to our police systems across this country.”
Shaker Heights School Board member Ayesha Bell Hardaway spoke of racism she sees in Shaker Heights.
“It is here,” she said. “It is alive. It is alive when the police are allowed to stop for pretextual race-based reasons, folks who have melanin in their skin. It is here when the police interrogate black children when they know that their parents are not present to protect them. It is here in our schools when we decide that it is more important to have honors and Advanced (Placement classes), and all these other accolades. We want to tout being an integrated community while we quietly allow every institution, our schools, our sports, our neighborhoods to not be integrated.” There was applause.
Hardaway said she has talked to Tamir Rice’s mother. Tamir, 12, was shot and killed in 2014 by Cleveland police. He had been carrying a toy gun.
“When I talk to Tamir’s mother, she’s still fighting and trying to figure out ways to get justice for her baby boy. She’s still thinking that there’s a way to reform or to tear up the system, right? To make sure that there isn’t another Tamir. … All of you who have influence, intellect and decision making capacity need to be outraged that that happened to a little boy just on the other side of town.” There was applause. “That’s happening here. And we’re way too quiet about it.”
Ifeolu Claytor spoke about growing up in Shaker Heights and the subtle and blatant forms of racism he and others have experienced.
“I take this knee for every black student in this district who got in trouble for smoking weed and caught a court case when there were white kids on the lawn smoking weed and playing Frisbee and probably selling the weed out of their locker at Shaker Heights High School,” he said, to applause. “For every black teacher who had white parents transfer their kids out of that classroom because I saw that too. At the same I take this knee for every black kid who was told that they were cool or fine because, ‘you’re not black black,’ or ‘you’re not really black.’” There was applause.
Shaker Heights Mayor David E. Weiss attended the vigil.
“It’s easy to be here and support this community and make a statement both here locally as well as nationally that we stand together and that our community is against racism in all its forms no matter where it’s found: locally or in our nation or internationally,” Weiss told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And we’re prepared to step up and speak out and make our voices heard.”
Shaker Heights City Councilwoman Anne Williams came with her husband, Steve Gordon, and daughter, Nora Gordon. The family belongs to Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.
“Because this is important for our community,” she said. “And for everybody who lives here.”
Clawson said she was upset President Donald Trump used military force on peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C.
“This whole week has been upsetting,” Clawson told the CJN. “When I turned on the TV the other day and saw that Trump used the military against citizens in the street, that made me livid. You know we’re at a special time right now and people are starting to speak up and speak out. And to see him turn tear gas on protesters I thought was appalling. And that moved me to want to make sure there is a way for us to continue to speak out.”
Arnoff Logsdon, a member of Kol HaLev-Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Jewish Community in Pepper Pike, said she has been organizing since she was a teenager.
“The cause has always been meaningful to me,” she said, adding she is part of a trans-racial family. “I’ve been doing this type of thing since I was a teenager. My race consciousness exploded when I was a teenager.”
The vigil ended with the lighting of candles and people saying the name “George Floyd.”
Floyd was a black man who died in Minneapolis when white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25. Chauvin originally was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but the murder charge was upgraded June 3 to second degree. Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao, the three other officers involved in the incident, were charged with aiding and abetting seoncd-degree murder on June 3.
Protests, marches, rallies and candlelight vigils have been across Ohio, the country and world.