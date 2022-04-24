The Mind Challenge for the New Majority, a trivia competition for active seniors created by Art Greenberg of Reminderville and Phil Levine of Orange, will begin its fourth season on May 9.
Fifty-one cities will be participating in this season’s games, which are meant to enhance senior socialization and encourage those at senior centers across Northeast Ohio to use their minds. Last year’s champion was Broadview Heights.
Mind Challenge was launched in 2018 by Greenberg and Levine with the help of Jill Frankel, director of the active adult and senior services for the city of Solon. The first competition was held in the late winter of that year, going into early spring 2019.
Lana Oriani of Get Lucky Trivia will conduct the tournament and Cleveland radio personality Larry Morrow is scheduled to give the keynote address prior to the final round on June 15 at Solon Senior Center.
“We are looking forward to another exciting year of the Mind Challenge competition,” Greenberg and Levine said in a joint statement. “Broadview Heights will try and defend their title as they knocked off two-time winner Mentor last summer. ... We are very encouraged by the interest shown in the senior communities from not only the senior center directors but also from seniors who have read and heard about the Mind Challenge and want to form teams. This is a fun enjoyable and free activity for all seniors. It helps stimulate their minds with the questions and enables them to leave their house and go somewhere to socialize with other seniors. It’s been a real joy to watch the Mind Challenge grow.”
For more information about the 2022 Mind Challenge for the New Majority, visit themindchallenge.com.