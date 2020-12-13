Ohio has had 562,727 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,492 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 13 as freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the country.
The number of reported cases increased by 9,266 from Dec. 12.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 109 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 6,849,026. The daily percent positivity is 13.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 15.1%, according to data from Dec. 11. The positivity rate seven-day moving average has been decreasing after reaching 16.1% on Dec. 6 and 7.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 15 from Dec. 12. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 31,973 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,171 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 170, with 20 ICU admissions. There are currently 5,152 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,186 are in the ICU, and 807 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 386,749 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 56,505 of the cases, 3,886 hospitalizations and 824 deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11 authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.