Ohio has 57,956 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,927 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 6.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 877,688. The positivity rate reported July 4 is 6%.
The ODH reports 8,249 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,077 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 45.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 7,883 of the cases, 1,575 hospitalizations and 373 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.