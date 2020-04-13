Long-term care facilities will be required to notify residents and family members within 24 hours if a staff member or resident becomes infected with COVID-19, under an executive order that will be signed by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
The ODH had been encouraging this, but it will now be a requirement, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said April 13 during a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse.
A list of long-term care facilities where staff members or residents test positive will be published on the ODH website, DeWine said.
Most nursing homes are doing an outstanding job, Acton said. But this disease is so contagious, and anyone could be asymptomatically carrying this virus into a facility, which is why so many restrictions have been put into place.
There is a lot of stigma and fear when a nursing home has an outbreak, Acton said, but we want to reach out to these facilities and give them our help because they need us now more than ever.
A resident of Menorah Park in Beachwood tested positive for COVID-19, the nursing home announced April 3. On March 28, two nursing home residents at Montefiore, which is adjacent to Menorah Park, in Beachwood tested positive for COVID-19. On March 23, a Stone Gardens resident on the adjacent Menorah Park campus tested positive for COVID-19.
Among other issues addressed during the press conference:
- The Ohio National Guard will begin providing assistance to the medical staff at Pickaway Correctional Institution, similar to the medical mission at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County. An inmate at the Pickaway facility has died; he had a long-term chronic illness and tested positive for COVID-19. His is the first death of a state inmate who has tested positive for the virus, DeWine said.
- Ohio companies that are purchasing rapid anti-body tests to begin testing staff and customers for COVID-19 should ensure they are buying FDA Emergency Use Authorization approved tests; otherwise, there's no way to know if the test is valid.
- In-person liquor sales in counties on the Pennsylvania border will be restricted to Ohio residents, to prevent Pennsylvania residents from crossing the border solely to purchase liquor.
- DeWine on April 10 signed an executive order to provide $5 million in emergency funding from the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families block grant to support Ohio's Feeding America foodbanks and statewide hunger relief network.
- Over 40,000 jobs from 642 employers are posted on coronavirus.ohio.gov/jobsearch. These are essential positions in essential businesses, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.
The ODH reported April 13 that Ohio has 6,881 confirmed cases and 94 cases under the CDC's expanded case definition, for a total of 6,975 cases.
ODH is reporting 268 confirmed deaths and six deaths under the CDC's expanded case definition, for a total of 274 deaths.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 65,112.
The ODH reports 2,033 individuals have been hospitalized, and 613 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,197 of the cases, 337 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.