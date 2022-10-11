Six community leaders were honored Oct. 7 at the 22nd annual Celebration of Goodness as the Sam Miller Goodness Award and Arnold R. Pinkney Award for Civic Leadership were presented.
Values-in-Action Foundation welcomed 300 guests to Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights as they enjoyed a networking reception, lunch and award ceremony.
The program opened with a video, “Kind is the Word,” from Jewish Family Services Association of Cleveland’s Horvitz YouthAbility program and a welcome from Alan Ross, board chair of Values-in-Action Foundation.
“Throughout this program, you will be hearing about kindness and Kindland,” Ross said. “We hope you will take inspiration from this event and from our honorees and pay it forward and help make a Kindland a reality in Northeast Ohio.”
He introduced Values-in-Action as a social-emotional learning and character-building, kindness-training and workforce development nonprofit organization in its 29th year serving Northeast Ohio and having had trained more than 1.2 million students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
After lunch, Values-in-Action President and CEO Stuart Muszynski kicked off the award ceremony with the Sam Miller Goodness Awards presented to Bob and Joann Glick, Howard Lewis, MetroHealth and Beth Mooney. The award is named after the late Jewish community leader and co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. in Cleveland who started the event 22 years ago.
“Sam was not one to stand by, his answer was that we must inspire people to get off the sidelines and act on a daily basis in goodness and kindness,” Muszynski said. “So, in 2001 then Project Love, now Values-in-Action Foundation, established the Sam Miller annual Celebration of Goodness luncheon to inspire people and institutions to be role models using examples ... to act in goodness and kindess.”
Each honoree had a tribute video for the audience to watch before they came on stage to accept the award from a colleague and address the crowd. Bob and JoAnn Glick were honored as transformative community leaders, especially for their gift to MetroHealth and commitment to tzedakah, as Kate Brown from MetroHealth presented them with the award.
Beth Mooney, board chair of Cleveland Clinic and retired chairman and CEO of KeyCorp, was presented her award by Eric Fiala, head of corporate responsibility at KeyBank.
Dr. Nabil Chehade presented Dr. E. Harry Walker with the award as he accepted on behalf of the MetroHealth System.
Howard Lewis, founder of Family Heritage Life Insurance, accepted the award from Kristin Warzocha of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Muszynski then introduced the Arnold Pinkney Award for Civic Leadership and the honorees.
“Arnold Pinkney shared a vision with Sam Miller about a community of goodness and kindness,” Muszynski said. “Arnold was a civil rights leader, he was a consulate political strategist going back to the election of Carl B. Stokes. Arnold made politics in Cleveland happen and made leadership in Cleveland happen.”
Receiving the civic leadership award were Cleveland City Council president Blaine Griffin, who accepted the award from his son, Royce Griffin, and CEO of MetroHealth, Dr. Akram Boutros as he accepted the award from Alan Nevel.
The celebration closed with a call to action from Augusta Halle, a junior at Hawken School in Chester Township, who is a student ambassador for the Values-in-Action’s Kindland program as well as a member of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council.
“We can’t change our current circumstances unless you commit to doing good and changing our community,” Augusta said. “So, with that we can do things like - just being kind. While I know that may sound cheesy, it’s really not and kindness doesn’t cure all, but it can do a lot.”