Over a hundred supporters walked in support of the “6 Million Steps to Remember Holocaust Victims” walk on April 9, starting from the Maltz Museum and ending at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s David Berger Memorial, both in Beachwood.
More than 100 Clevelanders from all faiths walked on a sunny April 9 afternoon to help collect 6 million steps nationwide in honor of the 6 million Jews that were killed during the Holocaust.
Starting in the parking lot of the Maltz Museum in Beachwood, walkers traveled 1 mile over to the David Berger Memorial at the Mandel Jewish Community Center, also in Beachwood, tracking their steps along the way. At the end of the route, participants were asked to log their steps on the national event website, 6msteps.org.
The event was organized nationally by the Israeli-American Council, and locally through a collaboration with IAC Midwest, the Mandel JCC, the Maltz Museum, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Kol Israel Foundation. The initiative had a goal of 6 million steps gathered by Holocaust Remembrance Day, and through walks held in communities throughout the country like Cleveland, Boston, Las Vegas, Denver, Philadelphia, Tenafly, N.J., Irvine, Calif., and Austin, Texas, a total of 12,829,351 steps have been logged, with Ohio accounting for 681,759 total steps, as of April 10.
Walkers wait to start the event outside of the Maltz Museum in Beachwood.
Israeli-American Council Midwest chair Lydia Yomtovian Frankel, left, looks on as Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation sings “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Rami Feinstein, community shaliach for the Akron Jewish community, sings “Hatikvah,” with his son, Maio.
Jewish Federation of Cleveland board chair Daniel Zelman addresses the attendees.
Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose, president and CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center, shares his thoughts ahead of the walk kick off.
Sylvia Malmacher Kramer lights six candles, one for each million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.
IAC Midwest chair Lydia Yomtovian Frankel said at the event the walk, along with walks held in other communities, shows Jews “will no longer be silenced.” She also said the significance of the event being held on April 9, as it was Easter Sunday, Passover and Ramadan. Representatives from event partners were also given a yellow rose as part of the ceremony in an effort to reclaim the color. During the Holocaust, Jews had to wear a yellow Star of David to identify them as being Jewish.
“We are here to stand together,” Yomtovian Frankel said. “Today is a special day. ... All of these three religious groups and communities are practicing different religions, but we’re all standing here against antisemitism in a free country.”
Mandel JCC President and CEO Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose said at the event history is filled with “moments of sadness,” but it is also filled with “joy and celebration and strength.” Rose also recited kaddish, while Sylvia Malmacher Kramer lit six candles, in commemoration.
“There will be a better time because people like us will make sure there is a better time,” Rose said.