The rash of vehicle thefts in east side communities continues as six vehicles were stolen in University Heights between Sept. 11 and Sept. 25.
In an email from University Heights Police Department on Sept. 25, Detective Ben Feltoon said four of the vehicles have been recovered.
He said one was recovered in Conneaut and another was recovered by officers from Warrensville Heights and Highland Heights Police Departments.
Charges are pending in multiple jurisdictions for the driver in Conneaut in Ashtabula County.
Feltoon said many other unlocked vehicles in the area had been entered and had items stolen and that these thefts primarily occurred in late night and early morning hours.
“The suspects usually walk up various driveways and look for vehicles that are left unlocked,” Feltoon said. “When they find one, they will look through it and take small items of value. All of the vehicles that were entered and/or stolen were left unlocked.”
Feltoon said those vehicles had keys left inside overnight.
Police in Solon and Chagrin Falls told the Cleveland Jewish News on Sept. 16 unlocked vehicles were being targeted in those areas.
Feltoon said University Heights police officers have increased their uniformed and plainclothed patrols in residential areas.
Suspects are being interviewed and officers from nearby agencies are cooperating by sharing information and holding “offenders accountable for their actions,” Feltoon said.
All evidence recovered is being analyzed at the crime lab when applicable.
Feltoon reminded citizens to lock their cars and urged them to remove valuables, firearms and keys when they are not in use.
He asked the public to report suspicious people by calling 216-932-1800.
“If you find that someone has gone through your car, please contact us as soon as possible,” Feltoon said. “When possible, do not touch your car or anything in it until an officer has responded and advised you it is OK to do so. Let us know if you have cameras on your house that record any suspicious people near your house or in your driveway.”