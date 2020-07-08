Ohio has 60,181 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,991 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 8.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 911,905. The positivity rate of tests is 5%, according to data from July 6.
The ODH reports 8,489 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,127 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 45.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 8,277 of the cases, 1,635 hospitalizations and 383 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.