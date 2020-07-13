Ohio has 65,592 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,058 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 12.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,002,463. The positivity rate of tests is 6.1%, according to data from July 12.
The ODH reports 8,842 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,185 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 44.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 9,208 of the cases, 1,711 hospitalizations and 399 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.