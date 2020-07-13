Ohio has 66,853 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,064 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 13.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,020,811. The positivity rate of tests is 6.1%, according to data from July 11.
The ODH reports 8,915 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,201 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 44.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 9,359 of the cases, 1,732 hospitalizations and 399 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.