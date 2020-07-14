Ohio has 67,995 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,069 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 14.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,039,767. The daily positivity rate of tests is 6.2%, according to data from July 12.
The ODH reports 9,049 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,223 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 43.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 9,509 of the cases, 1,760 hospitalizations and 400 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.