Ohio has 69,311 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,075 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 15.
The numbers were reported ahead of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's address on the current state of the coronavirus pandemic and the recent increases in cases and virus spread. DeWine canceled his usual Tuesday afternoon press briefing, and on Tuesday evening announced he would be addressing the state at 5:30 p.m. July 15.
The seven-day average of new reported cases is 1,304, the highest it has been since the pandemic began. The average surpassed 1,000 cases for the first time July 7, and has remained above 1,000 since then.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,058,599. The daily percent positive is 5.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.4%, according to data from July 13.
The ODH reports 9,209 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,259 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 43.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 9,784 of the cases, 1,828 hospitalizations and 402 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.